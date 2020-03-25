More from Pelosi - House members will get 24 hours notice prior to US coronavirus relief bill vote

says house will give its members at least 24 hours notice before voting on economic relief bill

says once senate passes stimulus bill, can determine what time on Thursday house can vote

says house can approve bill by voice vote, but if someone requests recorded vote, house is ready to go in that direction

says agrees with governor Cuomo that New York state will need more money

says governors around the country will need more resources

Laying the groundwork for further delays to this bill? Its not through the Seante yet, once it does get through add at least 24 hours for a House vote.