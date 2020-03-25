More from Pelosi - House members will get 24 hours notice prior to US coronavirus relief bill vote

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Leader of the US House of Representatives Pelosi, another TV interview:

  • says house will give its members at least 24 hours notice before voting on economic relief bill
  • says once senate passes stimulus bill, can determine what time on Thursday house can vote
  • says house can approve bill by voice vote, but if someone requests recorded vote, house is ready to go in that direction
  • says agrees with governor Cuomo that New York state will need more money
  • says governors around the country will need more resources

Laying the groundwork for further delays to this bill? Its not through the Seante yet, once it does get through add at least 24 hours for a House vote. 



ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose