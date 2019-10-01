More from the Irish foreign minister on UK PM Johnson Brexit proposal
- we are not going to sign up to managed border infrastructure as a permanent arrangement on the island of Ireland
- this government won't be signing up on a voluntary basis to border checks on this island
- there is a significant majority in UK parliament to prevent a no-deal; but we want to do a deal with UK
- UK government's approach has been 'chaotic' in recent months in stark contrast to EU
- We will judge UK proposal when we see it, but it will need to have same effect as backstop