More from WHO: Raises global risk for coronavirus to "very high"

WHO daily press conference

  • raises global risk for coronavirus to very high from high
  • window of opportunity narrowing every day
  • health system around world not yet ready
  • China, Singapore, Nepal, Vietnam show containment can work
  • several countries struggling with containment
  • it would be a big mistake to abandon strategy of containment for mitigation of coronavirus

