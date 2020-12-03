More on Australia's plans to begin COVID-19 vaccinations in March 2021

Via Reuters:
  • Australia is on course to review Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine by January 2021
  • Pfizer's is one of the four COVID-19 vaccines Australia has agreed to buy, including from Novavax, AstraZeneca and CSL Ltd should trials prove successful.
  • health workers and ... aged care residents will receive vaccinations first

