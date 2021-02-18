More on Pfizer vaccine being much less effective against the Sth African variant of COVID-19

I posted the headlines on this here: Coronavirus - reduced efficacy of the Pfizer vaccine against the South African variant

Reuters have the report now:

A laboratory study suggests that the South African variant of the coronavirus may reduce antibody protection from the Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE vaccine by two-thirds

it is not clear if the shot will be effective against the mutation, the companies said on Wednesday.

The study found the vaccine was still able to neutralize the virus and there is not yet evidence from trials in people that the variant reduces vaccine protection, the companies said.







