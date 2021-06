Earlier post here: A bipartisan group of US senators say they have reached an agreement on infrastructure

cost US$1.2tln

over 8 years

Good to get a figure on the $ cost. I'm awaiting some sort of info on how its be paid for ... whether there are tax hikes hidden in there somewhere and what have you.





More:

US$579bn spending in new funding

focus is on physical infrastructure

no new tax hikes