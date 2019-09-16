More on the story Australian parliament said to be hacked by China (& what it means for AUD)

I posted earlier on this here: Australian intelligence says China responsible for cyber-attack on national parliament







Key for FX is this but:

The report, which also included input from the Department of Foreign Affairs, recommended keeping the findings secret in order to avoid disrupting trade relations with Beijing, two of the people said.



Bolding mine.

Yeah … as I said in that post above, any deterioration in relations between China and Australia is going to be a negative input for the AUD.





Given the currency wars we are embroiled in I should add:



