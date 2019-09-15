More on those Goldman Sachs oil price forecasts after the Saudi attack

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

ICYMI, oil prices have surged in their biggest gap since 1991 on the attacks


■ A very short outage - a week for example - would likely drive long-dated prices higher to reflect a growing risk premium, although short of what occurred last fall given a debottlenecked Permian shale basin, a weaker growth outlook and prospects of strong non-OPEC production growth in 2020. Such a price impact could likely be of $3-5/bbl.
■ An outage at current levels of two to six weeks would, in addition to this move in long-dated prices, see a steepening of the Brent forward curve (2-mo vs. 3-year forward) of $2 to $9/bbl respectively. All in, the expected price move would be between $5 and $14/bbl, commensurate to the length of the outage (a six month outage of 1 mb/d would be similar to a six week one at current levels).
■ Should the current level of outage be announced to last for more than six weeks, we expect Brent prices to quickly rally above $751bbl, a level at which we believe an SPR release would likely be implemented, large enough to balance such a deficit for several months and cap prices at such levels.
■ An extreme net outage of a 4 mbld for more than three months would likely bring prices above $75/bbl to trigger both large shale supply and demand responses.

ICYMI, oil prices have surged in their biggest gap since 1991 on the attacks



By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose