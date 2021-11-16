Morgan Stanley says the semiconductor chip shortage for the auto industry is nearly over

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

MS say that Malaysian semiconductor fabrication plants are back to 100%.

And that therefore the "auto chip shortage is now in the rear-view mirror
  • The chip shortage should be over. 
  • Along with the Malaysian chip output increase in October, car production and cloud data centre server shipments should both improve. "
I hope they are correct. I'd like to hear it from auto producers too though. Toyota, at least, is upbeat though:
Toyota plant in Aichi, Japan:
