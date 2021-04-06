Morgan Stanley sold US$5 bn in Archegos’ stocks the night before massive sale

CNBC (citing unnamed sources) filling in some details on the fire sale of stocks held by hapless hedge fund Archegos

Morgan Stanley was Archegos' biggest prime broker

Morgan Stanley sold the shares to a small group of hedge funds late Thursday, March 25

offered the shares at a discount

told the hedge funds that they were part of a margin call that could prevent the collapse of an unnamed client





---

Further stock sales continued in earnest the next day.





