Nasdaq and S&P tick to new session/all time highs.

Records keep being broken

The S&P is trading up 12.6 points or 0.3% at 3347.28



the NASDAQ is is trading up 64.93 points or 0.68% at 9573.60. The high just reached 9575.543







Looking at the daily chart of the S&P index, the him topside trend line him connecting highs from September and January comes in at 3375.50.







For the Nasdaq index, the topside trend line comes 9585.40. The high price has reached 9575.65.





The Dow is up 112 points or 0.38% at 29402.50. It's high price has extended to 29408.05.