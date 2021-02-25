Nasdaq futures down 1% as yields continue to extend higher on the session

US 10-year yields up 9 bps to 1.465% currently

That is pushing Nasdaq futures to fresh lows on the day, down 1% as the rotation out of tech starts to border on the line of risk aversion flows in the market now. Dow futures have also turned flat with European indices falling into the red as well.





This is seeing the dollar recoup a little bit of ground with EUR/USD easing from 1.2238 to 1.2220 levels and AUD/USD also creeping a little lower from 0.8000 to 0.7980 - though some profit-taking activity may be warranted there.





GBP/USD has also pared its earlier advance in a fall from 1.4175 to 1.4130 but that also owes to softer pound sentiment as EUR/GBP rises from 0.8620 to 0.8650 currently.