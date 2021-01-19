NASDAQ index back up 1%

High for the day was up 1.13% earlier in the session. The low for the day was up 0.62%





The S&P index is up 23.3 points or 0.62% at 3791.59. At the high the S&P index was up 0.87%. The low was at 0.32%







The Dow industrial average is currently up 0.38%. It's high reached 0.88%, while its low was at +0.16%.

the NASDAQ index has moved back up 1% on the day. The index opened up near that level and rose 2 up 1.13% at its session highs. It then moved down to +0.62% at the session lows today. It is currently up 1% at 13129.