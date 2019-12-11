Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Market Data by TradingView
Technical Analysis
Forex Orders
-
FX option expiries for Wednesday December 11 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Tuesday December 10 at the 10am NY cut
-
Some pretty hefty options expiries tomorrow
-
FX option expiries for Monday December 9 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiration for December 6, 2019: Some big euro strikes in play
Central Banks
-
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 7.0385 (vs. yesterday at 7.0400)
-
RBC project an RBA rate cut and QE package
-
FOMC meeting Wednesday - 2020 rate hike outlier scenario could boost the USD
-
The RBA next meet on February 4 (in January they are at the beach) - they'll cut again
-
How the FX market will react to Wednesday's FOMC - BofA