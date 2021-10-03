New week, same China Evergrande worries - China looks to make good for home buyers. Bondholders not so much.
Bloomberg with a report on Chinese authorities looking to stem contagion risk from Evergrande:
A summary of where we are at, in brief:
- China Evergrande Group edges closer to a massive restructuring
- Beijing signaling it's willing to prop up healthy developers, homeowners and the real estate market at the expense of global bondholders
- Chinese authorities have dispatched top financial regulators to nudge the country's massive banks to ease credit for homebuyers and support the property sector.
- They also bought out part of Evergrande's stake in a struggling bank to limit contagion
China is out on holiday this week, but efforts such as the above will continue in earnest. Chinese markets reopen on Friday.