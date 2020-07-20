NY Gov. Cuomo: New York cases rise by 519
Hospitalizations fell.
The total new cases rose by 519 in New York. This according to near Gov. Cuomo during his daily press conference:
- cases rise by 519 on the day
- cases rise by 0.1% vs. 7 day average of 0.2%
- Deaths total 8
- hospitalizations fell to 716
Nevertheless, Gov. Cuomo continues to express a cautionary tone saying:
- if congregations don't stop, opening plan will rollback
- people congregating near bars, restaurants still an issue
- police are failing at enforcing social distancing