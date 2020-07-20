NY Gov. Cuomo: New York cases rise by 519

Hospitalizations fell.


Total hospitalizations
The total new cases rose by 519 in New York. This according to near Gov. Cuomo during his daily press conference:
  • cases rise by 519 on the day
  • cases rise by 0.1% vs. 7 day average of 0.2%
  • Deaths total 8
  • hospitalizations fell to 716
Nevertheless, Gov. Cuomo continues to express a cautionary tone saying:
  • if congregations don't stop, opening plan will rollback
  • people congregating near bars, restaurants still an issue
  • police are failing at enforcing social distancing

