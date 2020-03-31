New York coronavirus cases 75,795 vs 66,497 prior

New York state coronavirus numbers:


  • 9298 cases today, highest yet
  • 332 died yesterday to total 1550
  • 18,000 tested yesterday (hit rate above 50%)
The death toll has tripled in four days but the +50% hit rate is most troubling. Italy's Lombardi region never hit 50%. Just over 1% of the state's population has been tested. Obviously that's not a random sample but it's an ugly scene.

Governor Cuomo started saying the apex would be in 14-21 days on March 21. However he keeps pushing it forward. Today he said it would 14-30 days from now.

As for the total numbers, my rule of thumb is to assume a 1% mortality and average time from exposure to death at 25 days. That means there were 155,000 cases in New York on March 6 (there were 44 confirmed cases at the time). Assume a doubling every 4 days until social distancing was implemented then slow it from there. Schools were closed March 12.

