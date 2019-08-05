New Zealand - ANZ Commodity Prices for July: -1.4% m/m (prior -3.9%)

ANZ's indicator of price trends for New Zealand's 17 main commodity exports

-1.4% m/m

prior -3.9%



-0.5% y/y





In NZD terms,

-2.8% m/m and +0.3% y/y

ANZ points:

recent fall in forestry prices weighed on the index

dairy price movements also negative

The fall in the index was exacerbated by the strength of the New Zealand dollar during the month of July







--

ANZ's monthly update of its index of commodity prices, tracks the prices of NZ's main exports.





