New Zealand - ANZ Commodity Prices for July: -1.4% m/m (prior -3.9%)

ANZ's indicator of price trends for New Zealand's 17 main commodity exports

-1.4% m/m 
  • prior -3.9%
 -0.5% y/y 

In NZD terms,
  •  -2.8% m/m and +0.3% y/y
ANZ points:
  • recent fall in forestry prices weighed on the index
  • dairy price movements also negative
  • The fall in the index was exacerbated by the strength of the New Zealand dollar during the month of July 

--
ANZ's monthly update of its index of commodity prices, tracks the prices of NZ's main exports.

