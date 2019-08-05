New Zealand - ANZ Commodity Prices for July: -1.4% m/m (prior -3.9%)
ANZ's indicator of price trends for New Zealand's 17 main commodity exports
-1.4% m/m
- prior -3.9%
-0.5% y/y
In NZD terms,
- -2.8% m/m and +0.3% y/y
ANZ points:
- recent fall in forestry prices weighed on the index
- dairy price movements also negative
- The fall in the index was exacerbated by the strength of the New Zealand dollar during the month of July
--
ANZ's monthly update of its index of commodity prices, tracks the prices of NZ's main exports.