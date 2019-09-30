New Zealand business confidence for September is -53.5 from -52 previously

ANZ business survey for September

Business Activity Outlook -1.8 (drop of 0.8) … activity indicators the lowest since 2008/09

prior -1 (a drop of 6 points)

Business Confidence -53.5 (drop of 1.3)

prior -52 (a drop of 8 points)

ANZ add:

Investment intentions and profit expectations both fell to dismal levels.

Employment intentions eked out a 1 point gain but are very low.

Costs, pricing intentions, and inflation expectations were all weaker.



---



This result is not good news for the RBNZ and not a positive for the NZD.









Check out the graph provided by ANZ. It is not very encouraging. If you do see any good news in it,let me know. And then please reconsider what it is you are smoking :-D





A longer temr chart would show confidence at

an

11

year

low.





Ugh.



