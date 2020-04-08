New Zealand - Retail Card Spending for March -3.9% m/m

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Electronic card spending in NZ is an indicator of retail sales - that main one for the country. 

Total card spending -8.7% m/m

  • prior 0.0% m/m

Retail card spending -3.9% 

  • prior 0.6%

More:
  • fuel spending down 19% m/m (lock down means less driving)
  • core spending down 1.5% m/m, falls for hospitality, clothing (offset by a rise for 'consumable' - ie stocking up in supermarkets)
  • The 'total' number (above) includes spending on items such as travel


ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose