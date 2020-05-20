New Zealand exports seen slowing in May, according to indicative data

Some figures churned out by Statistics New Zealand

  • Exports -10.0% y/y for the period of 1-13 May
  • Imports -2.9% y/y for the period of 1-13 May
  • Exports -2.5% y/y to NZ$2.16 billion in April
  • Imports -22.0% y/y to NZ$3.99 billion in April
This is all according to provisional and indicative trade data during the period above. In terms of cumulative trade figures for the year, exports are seen down 1.1% while imports are seen down 8.1% up until the period of 13 May year-to-date.

Here is the latest (March) trade balance data for New Zealand for some context.
