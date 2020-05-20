New Zealand exports seen slowing in May, according to indicative data

Some figures churned out by Statistics New Zealand

Exports -10.0% y/y for the period of 1-13 May

Imports -2.9% y/y for the period of 1-13 May

Exports -2.5% y/y to NZ$2.16 billion in April

Imports -22.0% y/y to NZ$3.99 billion in April

This is all according to provisional and indicative trade data during the period above. In terms of cumulative trade figures for the year, exports are seen down 1.1% while imports are seen down 8.1% up until the period of 13 May year-to-date.





Here is the latest (March) trade balance data for New Zealand for some context.



