New Zealand July (final) Business Confidence: -31.8 (vs. prior -34.4) Activity Outlook: -8.9 (prior -25.9)
New Zealand ANZ business survey
Business Confidence: -31.8
- preliminary was -29.8
- prior -34.4
Activity Outlook: -8.9
- preliminary was -6.8
- prior -25.9
- The vigorous bounce out of lockdown appears to be topping out, with most activity indicators in the ANZ Business Outlook survey slipping slightly from their early-July preliminary reads, albeit still well up on June.
- The retail sector has driven much of the rebound since June.
- The export focused agriculture sector is now the most negative regarding expected activity, export intentions, profitability, credit availability, investment intentions and employment intentions.
- 31% of firms say they intend to lay off staff, and 24% say they have fewer staff than a year ago (some of these will be the same firms). These numbers have improved significantly from their lows.