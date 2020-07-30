New Zealand July (final) Business Confidence: -31.8 (vs. prior -34.4) Activity Outlook: -8.9 (prior -25.9)

New Zealand ANZ business survey

Business Confidence: -31.8  
  • preliminary was -29.8  
  • prior -34.4
Activity Outlook: -8.9
  • preliminary was -6.8
  • prior -25.9
ANZ's key points  
  • The vigorous bounce out of lockdown appears to be topping out, with most activity indicators in the ANZ Business Outlook survey slipping slightly from their early-July preliminary reads, albeit still well up on June.  
  • The retail sector has driven much of the rebound since June. 
  • The export focused agriculture sector is now the most negative regarding expected activity, export intentions, profitability, credit availability, investment intentions and employment intentions.  
  • 31% of firms say they intend to lay off staff, and 24% say they have fewer staff than a year ago (some of these will be the same firms). These numbers have improved significantly from their lows.




