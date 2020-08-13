New Zealand new coronavirus cases continue to rise - new doubt that lockdown will end Friday

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

New Zealand's largest city, Auckland, was placed into stage 3 lockdown this week for three days, until end-Friday.

  • The rest of the country was placed in a stage 2 lock down
Official new COVID-19 cases are yet to be announced for the prior 24 hours but there are new cases already reported in media outlets. This is increasing the prospect that the new lock down will not be lifted today as planned and will be extended.

Stay tuned.

