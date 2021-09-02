New Zealand says latest COVID-19 case figures show that lockdown is working

New Zealand reported 49 new daily cases today





The latest lower number is encouraging and does show that our alert level 4 lockdown is working, even against Delta. That is a fall from the 75 new cases reported in the day before, prompting health director general, Ashley Bloomfield, to say that:





Our case numbers are moving around.. that's not unusual. The important thing is we are seeing some positive trends.

If anything else, as lawmakers grow more confident, that will also bolster RBNZ rate hike expectations with the central bank already locked and loaded, and ready to move at its next policy meeting in October.





New Zealand prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, also adds that: