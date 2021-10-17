New Zealand considering tightening restrictions in Auckland again - 'circuit breaker' lockdown

COVID-19 cases are rising in the country's largest city.

Its a race to hit vaccination targets and until then teighter lockdown measures will be a possibility.





The Reserve Bank of New Zealand raised rates at its meeting earlier this month and expectations are that there will be further to come. Rising coronavirus cases are a risk to this outlook.





At 2145 GMT, we get Q3 inflation data from New Zealand. BNZ ... we expect to be a whopper.

Later in the NZ day will be the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's own measure of inflation