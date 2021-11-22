New Zealand to move to a less restrictive coronavirus alert system from December 3

Subscription Confirmed!
European Central Bank speakers coming up on Monday 22 November 2021
PBOC 1 and 5 year Loan Prime Rates left unchanged at 3.85% and 4.65% respectively
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.3952 (vs. estimate at 6.3880)
RBNZ Shadow Board is overwhelmingly calling for a tightening in monetary policy
Coming up this week - the RBNZ will hike its cash rate