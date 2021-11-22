New Zealand to move to a less restrictive coronavirus alert system from December 3

NZ will shift away from lockdowns and give business more freedom to operate.

On December 2 at midnight (so effectively from December 3) New Zealand will move into the Covid-19 Protection Framework

Referred to as the 'traffic-light' system

Regions will then be put into red, orange or green settings depending on their vaccination levels and exposure to Covid-19.

The move to the new system has been well-flagged.

--

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand meet this week, a rate hike is as close to certain as is possible. The only question is 25 or 50bps. Markets favour 25bps but 50bp is reasonably priced also. More here: