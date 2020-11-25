New Zealand trade balance for October NZD -501m (expected NZD -500m)

NZ data has been supportive, but this week its been about the RBNZ, as I said yesterday:

Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Orr spoke at a news conference, most notably:

he said that while the Bank wanted to be 'operationally' prepared for negative rates the Bank has not yet said it'll be going negative

he also did not mention comments he has made previously that he wants to work to get bond yields lower

Both these points underpinned the NZD on the session here.

And wow .... did that continue during Europe and US times!