New Zealand trade balance for September: NZD -1017m (expected NZD -1013m)

  • expected NZD -1013m, prior NZD -353

Exports NZD 4.01bn

  • expected NZD 4bn, prior NZD 4.41bn

Imports  NZD 5.02bn

  • expected NZD 5.02, prior NZD 4.76bn

The YTD trade balance is a surplus of NZD 1.7 bn
  • the largest surplus since 2014
Stats NZ citing the big drop in imports this year (since February in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic) and national shutdown for the large YTD surplus. 

NZD barely responsive. 

