New Zealand trade balance for September: NZD -1017m (expected NZD -1013m)
New Zealand trade balance for September a NZD 1017m deficit
expected NZD -1013m, prior NZD -353
expected NZD 4bn, prior NZD 4.41bn
expected NZD 5.02, prior NZD 4.76bn
The YTD trade balance is a surplus of NZD 1.7 bn
- the largest surplus since 2014
Stats NZ citing the big drop in imports this year (since February in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic) and national shutdown for the large YTD surplus.
NZD barely responsive.