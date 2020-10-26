New Zealand trade balance for September: NZD -1017m (expected NZD -1013m)

New Zealand trade balance for September a NZD 1017m deficit

expected NZD -1013m, prior NZD -353

expected NZD 4bn, prior NZD 4.41bn

expected NZD 5.02, prior NZD 4.76bn

The YTD trade balance is a surplus of NZD 1.7 bn

the largest surplus since 2014

Stats NZ citing the big drop in imports this year (since February in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic) and national shutdown for the large YTD surplus.





NZD barely responsive.

Exports NZD 4.01bnImports NZD 5.02bn