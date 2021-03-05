Newswires reporting China has set its 2021 GDP growth target at over 6%

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

There has been plenty of discussion over whether or not China would set a target at all.

Citing info in the Hong Kong Economic Times

Here we go .... China's Premier Li says >6% is the target for GDP this year
  • 3% is the CPI target for 2021
Li is speaking at the National People's Congress, delivering the 'Work Report' 

No change to the working on fiscal and monetary policy
  • fiscal policy to be proactive
  • monetary policy to be prudent
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose