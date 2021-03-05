Newswires reporting China has set its 2021 GDP growth target at over 6%

There has been plenty of discussion over whether or not China would set a target at all.

3% is the CPI target for 2021

Li is speaking at the National People's Congress, delivering the 'Work Report'





No change to the working on fiscal and monetary policy

fiscal policy to be proactive

monetary policy to be prudent

Here we go .... China's Premier Li says >6% is the target for GDP this year