Newswires reporting China has set its 2021 GDP growth target at over 6%
There has been plenty of discussion over whether or not China would set a target at all.
Citing info in the Hong Kong Economic Times
Here we go .... China's Premier Li says >6% is the target for GDP this year
- 3% is the CPI target for 2021
Li is speaking at the National People's Congress, delivering the 'Work Report'
No change to the working on fiscal and monetary policy
- fiscal policy to be proactive
- monetary policy to be prudent