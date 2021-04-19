Nikkei 225 closes flat to kick start the new week

Chinese stocks lead gains in Asia

The Nikkei closes pretty much flat (+0.01%) on the day at 29,685.37 with the Topix seen down 0.2% to 1,956.56 at the close today. The sentiment mirrors a more tepid mood in US futures, though Chinese equities are faring well in Asian trading.

The Hang Seng is up 0.6% while the Shanghai Composite is seen up 1.3% as investors take comfort in easing worries surrounding Huarong's debt problems.

S&P 500 futures are seen down 0.1%, Dow futures down 0.3%, while Nasdaq futures are up 0.1% in a bit of a mixed performance ahead of European trading.

