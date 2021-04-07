Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.12% at 29,730.79

A mixed session for Asian equities

Japanese stocks are faring better on the day despite a higher yen, with the Topix also seeing a close higher by 0.7% today.



The more tepid mood in US equities overnight is keeping things more mixed in the region with the Hang Seng seen down 0.6% upon the return from the long weekend while the Shanghai Composite is down 0.4% going into the closing stages.





US futures continue to keep rather lackluster on the day, with S&P 500 futures flat.