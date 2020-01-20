Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.18% at 24,083.51

A little push higher for Japanese stocks ahead of the BOJ decision tomorrow









The Nikkei is mildly higher but the Hang Seng index is down by 0.7% as financial stocks prove to be a bit of a drag while the Shanghai Composite is up by 0.5%.





This points to some mixed mood in trading so far today despite yet another record close for the S&P 500 index last Friday. The overall risk mood at the moment is more measured as we look towards the start of European morning trade.







USD/JPY is keeping above the 110.00 handle at 110.18 currently, but once again the pair is still struggling to find an upside extension while any threat to the downside remains limited with the mood in US equities still rather buoyant.

Asian equities are in a bit of a mixed mood, in search of fresh direction as the new week brings about key central bank decisions to come - BOJ, BOC, ECB among the major ones.