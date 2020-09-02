Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.47% at 23,247.15

Asian equities mostly advance after Wall Street gains yesterday





Japanese stocks end the day with modest gains, as US equities pushed higher once again in trading yesterday - setting up a more positive mood today. Chinese stocks are looking more flat but the Hang Seng is up slightly by 0.2% currently.





Elsewhere, US futures are pointing to more optimism with S&P 500 futures up by 0.4% while Nasdaq futures are up by 0.6% as we look towards European trading.





In the major currencies space, there is some mild weakness in the franc as USD/CHF rebounds further after testing five-year lows near 0.9000 yesterday.





Besides that, the kiwi is also keeping a slight advance after RBNZ governor Orr said that he wasn't concerned about the currency with NZD/USD looking to firmly break away from its 31 December high @ 0.6556.