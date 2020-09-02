Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.47% at 23,247.15

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Asian equities mostly advance after Wall Street gains yesterday

Nikkei 02-09
Japanese stocks end the day with modest gains, as US equities pushed higher once again in trading yesterday - setting up a more positive mood today. Chinese stocks are looking more flat but the Hang Seng is up slightly by 0.2% currently.

Elsewhere, US futures are pointing to more optimism with S&P 500 futures up by 0.4% while Nasdaq futures are up by 0.6% as we look towards European trading.

In the major currencies space, there is some mild weakness in the franc as USD/CHF rebounds further after testing five-year lows near 0.9000 yesterday.

Besides that, the kiwi is also keeping a slight advance after RBNZ governor Orr said that he wasn't concerned about the currency with NZD/USD looking to firmly break away from its 31 December high @ 0.6556.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose