Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.67% at 28,822.29

A risk-on start to the new week in the equities space





Despite more tepid tones in Wall Street at the end of last week, the market is keeping more optimistic in trading today as Asian equities push higher and we also see US futures roaring back ahead of European morning trade.





The Hang Seng is up 1.9% while the Shanghai Composite is up 0.5%, with S&P 500 futures being up 0.4% and Nasdaq futures up 0.7%.





That is allowing for a more risk-on mood going into the session ahead, with the bond market also reflecting calmer tones. US 10-year Treasury yields are up 1 bps to 1.096%.





In turn, the dollar is being pinned slightly lower while the aussie, kiwi and loonie are leading gains in the major currencies space for the time being.