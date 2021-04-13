Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.72% at 29,751.61

A slightly better day for Asian equities

That said, the signals are more mixed with some retreat seen towards the latter stages. Japanese stocks fared better with the Topix also closing up 0.2%.





The Hang Seng is up 0.6% but mainland Chinese equities are down, with the Shanghai Composite shedding 0.5% after holding gains earlier in the day.





The sluggish mood in US futures isn't helping as Treasury yields keep higher ahead of European morning trade. 10-year yields are up nearly 3 bps to 1.694% with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures seen down 0.1% and 0.2% respectively.