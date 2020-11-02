Nikkei 225 closes higher by 1.39% at 23,295.48

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

A more upbeat day for Asian equities

Nikkei 02-11
The Nikkei is also rebounding upon a test of its 100-day moving average and the 2 November low, with better Chinese factory data earlier helping with sentiment in the region. The Hang Seng is up 1.1% while the Shanghai Composite is up just 0.1%.

It is a bit of a quiet one to start the new week, with US futures keeping calmer and up by ~0.2% while major currencies are reflecting little change for the most part.

AUD/USD is testing the 0.7000 handle as commodity currencies struggle a little while GBP/USD is lingering close to 1.2900 as the UK goes back into lockdown, overshadowing murmurs of some headway made on the Brexit front.

