Nikkei 225 ends the week on a strong note, closes at highest levels since August 1990

The Nikkei wraps up the week with 2.5% gains





A 2.4% jump today contributed to most of the weekly gains after a bit of a stutter in the first-half of the week, as Asian equities kick start 2021 in stunning fashion.





The record closes in Wall Street yesterday is bolstering sentiment as the weekend approaches, as Asian stocks post solid gains throughout the course of the opening week.





Here's a look at how Asia Pacific indices have performed this week:



