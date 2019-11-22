Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.32% at 23,112.88

The Nikkei closes higher amid mixed mood in Asian trading

Japanese stocks managed to find a reprieve to end the week but the overall mood remains more mixed as traders and investors are still caught in the middle of trying to figure out how US-China trade talks are developing at the moment.

The Hang Seng is also seeing mild gains of 0.2% but the Shanghai Composite is down by 0.7% on the day currently.

The overall risk mood remains more flat/modest as we look towards European trading with US futures up 0.1% but Treasury yields are flat across the curve. USD/JPY is also seeing little change at 108.61, trapped in a 14 pips range so far today.
