Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.36% at 22,695.74

Asian equities more mixed on the session





Japanese stocks are closing a little higher but there are mixed tones across the board in Asia, with the Hang Seng trading flat and the Shanghai Composite down 0.2% currently.





The risk rally looks to be taking a bit of a breather if anything else, with US futures also trading closer to flat levels on the session and displaying more tepid tones.





In the currencies space, things are also calmer with the dollar recouping some of its losses on the week and trading mildly higher against the rest of the major currencies basket.





EUR/USD is down by 0.1% to 1.1216, trading within a 28 pips range, while AUD/USD is also a tad softer at 0.6910 currently.



