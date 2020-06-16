Nikkei 225 closes higher by 4.88% at 22,582.21

Strong gains in the Nikkei amid the risk-on tilt









Japanese stocks are sharply higher with the Hang Seng also near 3% gains and the Shanghai Composite also posting gains of a little over 1% currently.





Elsewhere, US futures are also solidly higher with E-minis up by 1.4% at the moment.







This is helping to keep the dollar and yen a little more pressured as we look towards European trading, with AUD/USD up by 0.4% to 0.6947 currently.

The market has pretty much shrugged off the worries from yesterday as the risk-on tilt from the turnaround since US trading overnight is continuing into the new day.