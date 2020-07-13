Nikkei 225 closes higher by 2.22% at 22,784.74

Asian equities buoyed to kick start the new week









The positive spillovers from US trading at the end of last week is helping, but also the fact that US futures are keeping more optimistic so far today.











In any case, risk is on and the market is looking to keep the more positive mood going into European trading today. As such, the dollar is weaker across the board alongside the yen, with AUD/USD hovering around 0.6980 currently.

It has been a solid session for Asian equities, with the Nikkei closing at a one-month high while we are also seeing the Hang Seng post 1.1% gains and the Shanghai Composite also seen higher by 1.9% currently.