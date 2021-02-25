Nikkei 225 closes higher by 1.67% at 30,168.27

Asian equities bounce back after a beating yesterday





Stocks are off to a good start on the day with Asian investors taking comfort from the gains in Wall Street overnight, with the Nikkei paring the drop from yesterday's session.





The Hang Seng is also seen trading up by 2.1% after a sharp decline yesterday while the Shanghai Composite is up 0.7% going into the closing stages.

Overall, risk sentiment is keeping in a firmer spot as we look towards European trading.





US futures are also higher so far today and that is keeping the calm in the market mood, with Treasury yields also marked higher across the curve. 10-year yields are up 2.4 bps to 1.40% while 30-year yields are up 3.4 bps to 2.267% currently.





A sharp selloff in bonds yesterday prompted some jitters in equities, which were then reversed. So, this is still one area to keep an eye out for in case there are spillovers today.



