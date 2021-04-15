Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.07% at 29,642.69

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

A mixed tone in Asia trading today

Japanese stocks are holding higher after a mixed session in Wall Street overnight, with the Topix also closing 0.4% higher to 1,959.13.

Chinese equities are seen lagging though, with the Nasdaq retreat yesterday not helping, as the Hang Seng is down 0.8% and the Shanghai Composite is seen down 0.7% going into the closing stages of the day.

The PBOC continues to drain liquidity from the system and with fears of policy tightening, it will be a spot to watch in the weeks/months ahead.

US futures are seen slightly higher though now, with S&P 500 futures and Dow futures up 0.2% while Nasdaq futures are up 0.3% to start European morning trade.

