Nikkei 225 closes lower by 0.04% at 23,485.80

Nikkei closes little changed, recovering from early losses









The market mood soured in trading yesterday amid the fall in US equities, but that hasn't really translated over to Asia today. US futures are sitting ~0.2% higher so far, helping to ease some of the worries from the virus jitters to start the new week.





In FX, the dollar is slightly lower but the ranges so far are still relatively modest. EUR/USD is testing its 100-hour moving average @ 1.1835 while USD/JPY is lower around 104.70-75 with large expiries @ 105.00 likely to limit spot gains in the session ahead.

Asian equities are mostly lower on the day, though the declines have been somewhat trimmed in the past two hours with the Hang Seng seen down by 0.7% while the Shanghai Composite is also trading at flat levels currently.