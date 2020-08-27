Nikkei 225 closes lower by 0.35% at 23,208.86

Asian equities mixed as focus stays on Powell today





Japanese stocks are not really taking much heart in the record closes in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq yesterday, as Asian equities in general have been more mixed on the session.





The Hang Seng is also down by 0.9% while the Shanghai Composite is seen up by 0.4%. Elsewhere, US futures are down by ~0.2% but all eyes are on Fed chair Powell's speech later today so there isn't much to really chew at for now.





In the major currencies space, the trading ranges continue to keep more narrow with little change across the board. If anything, expect European morning trade to reflect more of the same subdued and quiet tones as we wait on Powell.