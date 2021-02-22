Nikkei 225 closes up by 0.46% at 30,156.03

Asian equities more mixed to kick start the week





Japanese stocks are higher with investors keeping the optimism as the BOJ looks to reaffirm their commitment to ETF purchases, helped by Suga's comments here last week.





That said, AxJ equities are keeping more tepid with the Hang Seng down 0.5% and Shanghai Composite down 1.0%, trading closer to the lows in the closing stages.





US futures are also not as vibrant with S&P 500 futures down 0.3%, Nasdaq futures down 0.4%, and Dow futures down 0.2% going into European trading.





This comes as Treasury yields are surging with 10-year yields setting sights on 1.40%. With real yields also creeping higher, now at roughly -0.80%, there might be some negative spillovers to risk sentiment to consider as we get things going on the week.