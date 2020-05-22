Nissan considers over 20,000 job cuts worldwide - report
That is more than 10% of its workforceKyodo News is reporting on the matter and says that Nissan is looking to cut over 20,000 of its global workforce amid the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Nissan isn't going to be the last major company to be taking such steps during this time and this will just dash further hopes of those expecting a quick recovery even if the virus situation starts to get under control in the coming months/quarters.