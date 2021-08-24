No end in sight to semiconductor chip shortage - surging COVID-19 in Malaysia to weigh on production
A piece in the Asian press on how the acceleration of infections in Malaysia will likely further curtail semi availability.
- Malaysia a major centre for chip testing and packaging, with Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors NV and STMicroelectronics NV among the key suppliers operating plants there.
- infections ... jeopardising plans to lift lockdowns and restore full production capacity
- Ford Motor Co said last week it would temporarily suspend production of its popular F-150 pickup truck at one United States plant because of "a semiconductor-related part shortage as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic in Malaysia".
The piece notes Malaysia is not the centre of technology supply chains that Taiwan, South Korea or Japan but there is still to be an impact.