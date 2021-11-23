No word that OPEC+ will be changing output policy for now

Not much indication just yet that OPEC+ will respond to the anticipated SPR release by US and its allies

There was talk earlier in the day that OPEC+ may reconsider their position going into next week's meeting but reputable oil journalist, Amena Bakr, has said that there hasn't been any word that the bloc is planning to "change" output policy yet.

I reckon we'll have to see how things go with the SPR release and how many countries are involved, alongside the oil market reaction, before OPEC+ plans anything surely.



