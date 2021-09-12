North Korea test-fired long-range cruise missiles over the weekend
North Korean state media, KCNA, with the report
- test-firings took place on Saturday and Sunday
South Korea media Yonhap cits KCNA:
- The development of the long-range cruise missile, a strategic weapon of great significance.... has been pushed forward according to the scientific andreliable weapon system development process for the past two years
Its a bit peculiar the first news of NK missiles comes from NK itself.
---
KCNA is Korean Central News Agency
It wasn't too long ago that news like this would have prompted yen buying (on a risk off basis and flows to liquid currency like yen and USD) but not much response at all now.