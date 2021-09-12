North Korea test-fired long-range cruise missiles over the weekend

North Korean state media, KCNA, with the report

  • test-firings took place on Saturday and Sunday
South Korea media Yonhap cits KCNA:
  • The development of the long-range cruise missile, a strategic weapon of great significance.... has been pushed forward according to the scientific andreliable weapon system development process for the past two years
Its a bit peculiar the first news of NK missiles comes from NK itself. 

KCNA is Korean Central News Agency

It wasn't too long ago that news like this would have prompted yen buying (on a risk off basis and flows to liquid currency like yen and USD) but not much response at all now. 


